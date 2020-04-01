Do Māori Made Easy with me: Week one, day three

Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy.

Rāapa/Wednesday

Today we’re practising our pronunciation of the letter ‘r’ and in order to do that, we’re going to practise Māori place names. These are probably the words we’ve been taught to pronounce incorrectly the most, so if you’re not confident with the rolled’r’ sound it’s a combination of two quite hard lessons in my opinion. But we got this! Practice, practice, practice, ne?

And now listen to Scotty Morrison read whakataukī/proverbs.

I hope you closed your eyes and tried to imitate the beautiful sounds of Scotty’s words. It’s important to realise early on that learning te reo is about listening and speaking, not just learning from a book although it’s a great place to start. For that reason, I love to have Māori Television on in the background when I’m making kai, or albums by Maisey Rika, Rob Ruha or Maimoa.

Get it in your ears and your tongue will follow.

