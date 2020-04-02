Do Māori Made Easy with me: Week one, day four

Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy.

Rāpare/Thursday

We’re back to practising our long and short vowels, this time comparing words that are spelled the same except for the presence of a macron.

Practise, practise, practise, Scotty tells us in this lesson. I need to practise using better recording equipment, my first attempt at this video sounded like potatotes.

Anei!

Find all my other MME posts here. Get in contact if you have any questions for me or for an expert at a later date – leonie@thespinoff.co.nz / @sharkpatu on Twitter / @leonie_hayden on Instagram.

As well as doing this with me, you can sign up for Toro Mai and learn with real teachers! They’re free online te reo Māori and tikanga Māori lessons created by Stacey and Scotty Morrison.

Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us continue our work and cover the stories that matter. Get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.

