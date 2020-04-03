Do Māori Made Easy with me: Week one, day five

Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy.

Rāmere/Friday

We made it to the end of week one e te whānau. It wasn’t that hard! In fact it was… Māori made easy.

To end our week of pronunciation practice we’re going to revisit everything we did this week, with a helpful listening exercise from Scotty – his video is underneath mine.

I had too much Dalgona coffee, I think you can tell.

Kia pai ōu mutunga wiki, have a great weekend everyone.

Whakarongo mai ki a Scotty:

Find all my other MME posts here. Get in contact if you have any questions for me or for an expert at a later date – leonie@thespinoff.co.nz / @sharkpatu on Twitter / @leonie_hayden on Instagram.

As well as doing this with me, you can sign up for Toro Mai and learn with real teachers! They’re free online te reo Māori and tikanga Māori lessons created by Stacey and Scotty Morrison.

Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us continue our work and cover the stories that matter. Get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.

