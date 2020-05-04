Do Māori Made Easy With Me: Week six, day one

She’s not a teacher or a fluent speaker – she just wants to practise te reo Māori with you! Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first six weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy, thanks to Penguin Random House NZ.

Rāhina/Monday

Week six begins, our last week together e te whānau! So let’s give it heaps.

Today we’re adding objects to all of the action sentences we’ve learned: Kei te piki ngā tamariki. The kids are climbing… but what are they climbing? A tree! Kei te piki ngā tamariki i te rākau. The man has eaten… but what did he eat? Lollies! Kua kai te tane i ngā rare. I will sing, but what will I sing? Ka waiata au i te waiata ‘Physical’ by Olivia Newton-John, obviously.

Lesssgoo.

© This reading of Māori Made Easy was made possible with the generous support of Penguin Random House New Zealand.

