Te Tiriti o Waitangi: the comic book

The illustrated story of the Treaty of Waitangi, courtesy of the NZ School Journal.

In 2018, The Spinoff’s Toby Morris illustrated a new publication in the School Journal Story Library in collaboration with Ross Calman, Mark Derby and Lift Education/The Ministry of Education.

The comic tells the story of the Treaty of Waitangi for primary school and intermediate-aged kids, but considering how sparse education in New Zealand has been around this subject, we think the adults might need it too.

The Spinoff is proud to present it in its entirety.

Te Tiriti o Waitangi: The Treaty of Waitangi, a dual language (English and Te Reo Māori) version of this comic, is available in bookstores throughout New Zealand (Lift Education, $20)



All illustrations copyright Crown

Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us hire more journalists and carry out more investigations. Or get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.

