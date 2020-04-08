Do Māori Made Easy with me: Week two, day three

She’s not a teacher or a fluent speaker – she just wants to practise with you. Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy.

Today we’re asking and answering: how many?

E hia te roa o te rāhui e toe ana? How long have we got left in lock down? E mano ngā tau. 1000 years.

That’s the spirit e hoa mā. Grab your book and lessssgooooooooo.

Also listening back I’d like to correct a mistake – in the last exercise at 09:40 where I say “100 restaurants, e rau ngā wharekai”, the correct answer is “Kotahi rau ngā wharekai.” Learning and growing, e te whānau.

Find all my other MME posts here. Get in contact if you have any questions for me or for an expert at a later date – leonie@thespinoff.co.nz / @sharkpatu on Twitter / @leonie_hayden on Instagram.

As well as doing this with me, you can sign up for Toro Mai and learn with real teachers! They’re free online te reo Māori and tikanga Māori lessons created by Stacey and Scotty Morrison.

