Do Māori Made Easy with me: Week two, day four

She’s not a teacher or a fluent speaker – she just wants to practise with you. Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy.

Yesterday we were counting things, today we’re counting people. We have different ways of counting each because people aren’t objects, man!

E hia… how many things?

Tokohia… how many people?

In the following video I own myself again with a mistake in the first minute, but I have figured out how to add a title. Look at me, upskilling in lockdown! Look out Taika.

Find all my other MME posts here. Get in contact if you have any questions for me or for an expert at a later date – leonie@thespinoff.co.nz / @sharkpatu on Twitter / @leonie_hayden on Instagram.

As well as doing this with me, you can sign up for Toro Mai and learn with real teachers! They’re free online te reo Māori and tikanga Māori lessons created by Stacey and Scotty Morrison.

Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us continue our work and cover the stories that matter. Get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.

