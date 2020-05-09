Māori Made Easy: Week six, day five… we did it!

She’s not a teacher or a fluent speaker – she just wants to practise te reo Māori with you! Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first six weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy, thanks to Penguin Random House NZ.

Rāmere/Friday

Today marks our last day together. I’m spectacularly proud of what we’ve achieved, and grateful to everyone for watching and keeping me company these past six weeks.

The journey doesn’t end here though! You’ve got 24 more weeks to go in the green book, and hopefully many satisfying years after that. If anyone wants to be put in touch with others who have been following along, email me at leonie@thespinoff.co.nz and I’ll be happy to connect you.

A huge thank you to everyone who sent a message or a photo, it’s been an honour and a privilege. Kia kaha e te whānau!

As well as doing this with me, you can sign up for Toro Mai and learn with real teachers! They’re free online te reo Māori and tikanga Māori lessons created by Stacey and Scotty Morrison. Plus check out more online resources here, and classes you can look into once normal life resumes.