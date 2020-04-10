Do Māori Made Easy with me: Week two, day five

She’s not a teacher or a fluent speaker – she just wants to practise te reo Māori with you! Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy, thanks to Penguin Random House NZ.

Ngā mihi o Te Aranga, happy Easter everyone. We’re still on the counting buzz – today we’re asking how many do you need? Kia hia ngā inu māu? How many drinks do you need? Hōmai kia maha ngā inu māku. Bloody heaps, thanks.

And look, what’s this? I special message to all of you who have been following along. Great work everyone, take the weekend off.

