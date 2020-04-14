Do Māori Made Easy With Me: Week three, day one and two

She’s not a teacher or a fluent speaker – she just wants to practise te reo Māori with you! Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy, thanks to Penguin Random House NZ.

Rāhina/Monday

It’s a two-fer-one today, we’re combining Monday and Tuesday because I had the day off yesterday and it did wonders for my soul. I hope you all ate your weight in chocolate and/or found a socially responsible way to worship your deity/ies in your own way.

This week we’re learning greetings, farewells and how to ask and answer how we’re feeling. We probably won’t be covering things like “that feeling when the world has spiralled out of control and you’re powerless to do anything about it”. More like,”I’m hungry” and “I’m tired”, that sort of thing.

Rātū/Tuesday

In this lesson we’re practising me (au), you (koe) and he/she (ia). You lucky things get to meet my friend Poi. She’s been a loyal friend to me since my teenage dreams of becoming a superstar on the kapa haka stage. Spoiler: I was too unco to be a kapa haka superstar.

