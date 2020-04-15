Do Māori Made Easy With Me: Week three, day three

She’s not a teacher or a fluent speaker – she just wants to practise te reo Māori with you! Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy, thanks to Penguin Random House NZ.

Today we’re learning how to ask perhaps the most important question in te ao Māori: where are you from? Nō hea koe?

This is an important way to establish kinship ties; a sort of whakapapa road map that recognises our tūpuna, helps you find your place in the world, and grow the network of people whose wellbeing you are invested in and who are invested in yours. It’s also important for making sure you don’t pash your cousin at any large gatherings.

