Do Māori Made Easy With Me: Week three, day four

She’s not a teacher or a fluent speaker – she just wants to practise te reo Māori with you! Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy, thanks to Penguin Random House NZ.

We’re nearly three weeks in – how is everyone going? Today we’re asking and answering: where are you off to, my G? The answer for most of us is: absolutely nowhere (except for our essential workers who are being asked to go above and beyond the call of duty right now. We thank you!)

Seeing as the examples in the book are mostly places we can’t go right now, remember to practise by telling everyone in your bubble when you’re off to the toilet and when you’re going to bed.

Find all my other MME posts here. Get in contact if you have any questions for me or for an expert at a later date – leonie@thespinoff.co.nz / @sharkpatu on Twitter / @leonie_hayden on Instagram.

© This reading of Māori Made Easy was made possible with the generous support of Penguin Random House New Zealand. Buy Māori Made Easy here and at all good bookstores.

Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us continue our work and cover the stories that matter. Get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.

