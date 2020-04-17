Do Māori Made Easy With Me: Week three, day five

She’s not a teacher or a fluent speaker – she just wants to practise te reo Māori with you! Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy, thanks to Penguin Random House NZ.

The end of lockdown is in sight (fingers and toes crossed), which means we’ve got one more week of doing Māori Made Easy together. At the end of next week you can put today’s lesson into practice – how to say goodbye!

Have you been following since day one? Send me a photo of you in your learning spot with your green book! leonie@thespinoff.co.nz / @sharkpatu on Twitter / @leonie_hayden on Instagram.

As well as doing this with me, you can sign up for Toro Mai and learn with real teachers! They’re free online te reo Māori and tikanga Māori lessons created by Stacey and Scotty Morrison.

