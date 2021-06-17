Singing the news: How our stories (and our gossip) were shared through waiata

Gossip Week: A chat with composer Tweedie Waititi about the days when our gossip and news was sung, and how our waiata have evolved.

“Mōteatea, that was the newspaper of the day. Basically, on the way to hui our tīpuna used to write these songs and then sing it on the marae, and all the news would be there.”

Tweedie Waititi is a native speaker and te reo Māori proponent, the film producer who led the adaptation of Disney’s Moana into te reo Māori, and a composer hailing from one of the most musical iwi on the motu, Te Whānau a Apanui. She’s a treasure trove of mātauranga when it comes to storytelling.

Waititi says that once upon a time, waiata was a form of communication as common as talking.

“All the talk was quite open. The waiata would include who they’d come to talk to, maybe it was about raru. If you got hurt by someone, you’d go and have that tangi on the marae, and then somebody from that marae might take that song and add on their side of the story, and it would keep growing like that. A lot of waiata was add-ons like that, and then those got shared from place to place so everyone knew your business.”

Waiata was a way of getting the message through to other iwi too. “For instance, Mihi-ki-te-kapua was the most famous composer of Tūhoe, she wrote ‘Engari te Tītī’ and all those millions of amazing songs that are still alive now. All her children were spread out and one of her daughters was married to a soldier, so every time a soldier would come through she would sing one verse to him, and say ‘go and sing that to my daughter’. Then another one will come past, and she’d sing a different verse, and so these people were relaying these messages to her daughter, through waiata.

“It was like our Instagram. There was just so many uses for waiata, whether it was to retain knowledge, gain knowledge or give knowledge. It was all of the above and more.”

One of the ways songs travelled was through adaptation. Waititi says the longest waiata koroua she knows, one of the old songs, is ‘Pinepine te kura’. Originally an oriori – a song for a baby that told him of the journey he needed to take in order to become a tohunga for his people – the song was adapted by Ringatū leader Te Kooti to commemorate incidents at Tūranganui after his escape from the Chatham Islands.

“‘Pinepine’ is one of the most famous waiata koroua, that’s a Kahungunu waiata, but then Te Kooti took it and changed it to suit his people. A lot of it’s similar, but there’s a few words that are different. Nowadays it’s called plagiarism. In those days it was actually a whakanui, it was tribute to that composer.

“There’s a another song like that called ‘E hika koha kore’ from our iwi, but the original song ‘E tama waha kore’ is for the death of a chief’s young son, from Tauranga Moana.”

In 1900, a group of school children were drowned in a terrible tragedy while crossing the Mōtū River near Ōpotiki. A group from Tauranga hapū, Ngāitukairangi, came to the east coast to pay their respects to those who had passed away, and sang ‘E tama waha kore’.

Te Whānau a Apanui kept the waiata and after changing some parts of it, they still sing it today.

As Waititi explains, different types of waiata filled different roles. “Waiata koroua, waiata ngeri, waiata ngahau. Love songs… we would use the environment to describe our feelings, the waves, the sunset.”

Pātere and kaioaora waiata were abusive and designed to insult – they often recounted personal or tribal quarrels. “Those ones are straight to the throat. Cursing songs. No forgiveness: this is what you did, and this is what I’m going to do to you. In detail.

“Those ones are still done on the marae today but as a reminder not to be complacent. A reminder that this thing once happened on this marae years ago.”

She says today those kinds of waiata are more likely to be written about the government, or companies that pollute or desecrate te taiao. “I think one of the best at those waiata is Paraone Gloyne. Waikato people are really good at that style, the ones who had a lot of war in their lives. [Te Whānau a Apanui] don’t usually do that stuff because we’re always lamenting or making love. No need to fight.” She laughs.

“Everyone was immersed in waiata, it was as common as talking. But just like today, the cooks had a different way of singing, there were songs for on the ātea, songs for news, songs for whakapapa, songs for tangi. Is was used for gossip. If someone new came along and was singing a waiata about who she’s been with, of course you’d go have a listen and a laugh.”

The scandalous stuff, she says, was naturally a popular topic, but it was viewed very differently to how we talk about it today.

“A lot of our waiata have ‘dirty lyrics’ that sound shocking in English, but it wasn’t dirty. Our kuia sang about sex a lot. Kopikopi for instance is a type of song with a lot of hip thrusting, and it was to entertain as well as flirt.”

One Waikato kōrero is that widowed women would perform kopikopi to show that the time of mourning had passed and they were interested in finding a new partner.

“All that sex stuff has been made dirty since the arrival of Europeans, but back then it was part of every day talk. There was no such thing as ‘you dirty hoe’, it was more like kōrero on how to turn someone on, sharing tips and talking about how good someone was. And if he’s no good, go to his brother! And if he’s no good, do them both at the same time! We were polyamorous, but because of marriage laws and stuff, that’s all gone.”

She says big changes were made to our singing traditions during the world wars, when popular tunes were adapted, singing became a form of entertainment by Māori for others, and kapa haka as we know it now started to become more uniform.

Waititi pays tribute to two of Ngāti Porou’s best composers: “You’ve got the more recent songs of Tuini Ngāwai and Ngoi Pewhairangi, those queens; their job became purely to uplift our soldiers and our people in World War Two. And many of those were sad songs with upbeat tunes, because those waiata travelled to the war, and they were to keep their spirits up and in some cases ease their deaths. But many of them would have known they were going to die. You can’t write a happy song about that.

“They were songs of belief, you know, telling those soldiers to believe in God, believe in home. And because they used tunes of the popular music of the time, those waiata spread like wildfire through the motu katoa.”

And of course, she says, the theft of te reo Māori had the biggest influence of all on our waiata storytelling.

“Taonga pūroro was one of our saviours. They took away our language but our taonga pūoro were able to survive musically because you couldn’t take away every shell on the beach, or every tree, you know? Those ways of making music are all around us in the environment.

“I think with our language growing more every day, it will become like that again.”