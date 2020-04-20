Do Māori Made Easy With Me: Week four, day one

She’s not a teacher or a fluent speaker – she just wants to practise te reo Māori with you! Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy, thanks to Penguin Random House NZ.

It’s time to get stuck into action phrases. We’ve been practising how we are and what we are doing using “Kei te..”, our present tense marker. Now we’re going to practise “Kei te…” even more! Soon everyone will know when we’re coming and going.

Is anyone else sensing the tension between Mere and Māka, by the way? You can cut it like a knife! I look forward to watching their love story unfold…

