Do Māori Made Easy With Me: Week four, day four

She’s not a teacher or a fluent speaker – she just wants to practise te reo Māori with you! Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy, thanks to Penguin Random House NZ.

Rāpare/Thursday

Today we’re turning positives into negatives! Negating positive sentences, that is. Kei te hiakai tonu au. I’m still hungry. Kāore au i te hiakai. I’m not hungry! It’s really great to be able to have this ongoing lockdown battle with myself in two different languages.

If you’re following along, I’d love to see a photo of wāhi ako reo (your learning spot), your green book, or just something in your bubble that makes you happy. leonie@thespinoff.co.nz / @sharkpatu on Twitter / @leonie_hayden on Instagram.

© This reading of Māori Made Easy was made possible with the generous support of Penguin Random House New Zealand. Buy Māori Made Easy here and at all good bookstores.

As well as doing this with me, you can sign up for Toro Mai and learn with real teachers! They’re free online te reo Māori and tikanga Māori lessons created by Stacey and Scotty Morrison.

