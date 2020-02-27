On citizens’ assemblies, tino rangatiratanga and neo-colonialism

A Spinoff article last year rightly raised concerns that citizens’ assemblies could be yet another imposition of Western ideas on Māori. But assemblies and tino rangatiratanga-based visions in fact share a critique of our current democratic system – and could together transform politics, write Emily Beausoleil and Max Rashbrooke.

Nadine Anne Hura’s recent Spinoff piece expressed a well-justified scepticism about the citizens’ assembly on climate change that, here as elsewhere, is being promoted as a way to establish what the public actually wants on this crucial issue.

The citizens’ assembly – a gathering of, say, 100 people, selected to be representative of the wider country and brought together to deeply discuss and make recommendations on key issues – is founded on Western democratic principles. This raises the risk that it could be used to overwrite Māori sovereignty and approaches (so too with Extinction Rebellion, vocal proponents of such an assembly).

And why, Hura asks, would iwi want to be involved in something like a citizens’ assembly, “a process to improve a system they never agreed to in the first place”? After all, as she notes, when rangatira signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840, they did not cede sovereignty to the Westminster constitutional system. Indeed Te Tiriti and He Whakaputanga (The Declaration of Independence) are founding documents for this country, preceded by and based on mana motuhake. So it would be problematic, to say the least, to run a nationwide process that was not guided by tangata whenua and tikanga.

These principles are well expressed in another document that Hura cites, the Report of Matike Mai Aotearoa, which collates key recommendations from hundreds of hui on constitutional reform led between 2010 and 2015 by Margaret Mutu and Moana Jackson. The report offers various models for constitutional transformation that honour Te Tiriti, though they foreground one of particular promise, with three spheres of governance: a rangatiratanga sphere where Māori make decisions for Māori, a kāwanatanga sphere where the Crown in Parliament makes decisions for Tauiwi (non-Māori), and a relational sphere to govern how and when these two peoples work together to address issues that affect them both.

Climate change would certainly be an issue that falls into this last ‘relational’ sphere. The Matike Mai report argues this sphere would need a ‘joint deliberative’ body, where ‘a conciliatory and consensual democracy would be most needed’. This is far from parliamentary politics-as-usual.

But so too are citizens’ assemblies. They are one of literally hundreds of diverse processes that embody ‘deliberative democracy’, a way of working that emphasises discussing (‘deliberating’) rather than voting. These processes are designed to empower citizens to make decisions together about issues that affect them, after a high-quality public dialogue in which all involved have to give reasons for their views, listen to others and the evidence, and shift their positions accordingly.

Politics-as-usual often leaves discussion and decision-making up to the Beehive or expert groups. And where it enlists citizen opinion, it largely relies on crude mechanisms like referenda or opinion polls that don’t give citizens a chance to meaningfully discuss the issues beforehand. Deliberative processes seek to fix that. They are based on the notion that citizens are experts in their own lives, and will come up with better decisions when given a chance to consider one another’s positions and discuss the issue together, drawing on subject-matter experts as needed.

This shouldn’t be confused with a regular chat or typical debate. Deliberative forums are focused on supporting citizens to find the right decision for all of us, rather than any one position winning or losing. They ensure all significant positions on a shared issue are considered by the collective before a decision is made. And while they bring in experts at key points to inform the discussion, they empower those most affected by the issue to make the final decision together.

Throughout, these forums are guided by principles of equality, inclusion, reciprocity, and reasonableness. When they’re done well, these forums have shown they can make decisions that are more informed, more inclusive, more just, and ultimately more effective than politics-as-usual.

And because of how these decisions are made, they can help overcome impasse and reach agreement even on polarised, complex, or ‘hot’ political issues, and gain broad support and buy-in for these decisions. This is why deliberations are often used in times of crisis, and have been used around the world to reach agreement on some of the prickliest political issues, like abortion or … climate change.

Beyond citizens’ assemblies, deliberative forums can take many shapes: participatory budgeting, in which people directly allocate (after discussion) a chunk of their local council’s budget; crowd-sourced legislation sites, in which people can suggest their own bills to go before Parliament; or online consensus-forming discussions, in which people can rapidly debate issues and agree on recommendations.

Like citizens’ assemblies, these forums are far more than “the latest fad from the UK”, in Hura’s phrase. They draw on some of the best western democratic traditions dating back thousands of years, but they are also used around the world, from local village councils in India to urban favelas in Brazil to participatory forest management in Ethiopia, each forum designed to reflect local norms and protocols.

Such forums have shown time and again their ability to engage the wider population. In Brazil, participatory budgeting is disproportionately used by poorer households. And because citizens’ assemblies feel like meaningful participation, the evidence is that poorer households are in fact very willing to take part, especially if paid for their time. Effective facilitation also ensures that poorer participants, women and other traditionally disadvantaged groups get much greater parity in speaking than is usually the case.

So we see citizens’ assemblies as a powerful example of the kind of deliberative process called for by Matike Mai. But for all this, Hura’s questions remain. Why should Aotearoa New Zealand, with its own traditions, specifically adopt these kinds of processes? And why would Māori would want to be a part of them?

On the one hand, most of (non-Māori) New Zealand has rarely experienced anything like what a citizens’ assembly provides: opportunities for those most expert in their own lives to be equipped to quickly learn about and decide on issues that greatly affect them. Knowing what we do of how powerful deliberative processes can be to overcome impasse, find innovative and effective solutions, and gain broad public support where we need it most, we see incredible gains ahead if we invest in these kinds of designs.

On the other hand, getting a citizens’ assembly right in Aotearoa requires far more than just mastering the particular art of Western deliberation that guides that kind of process. That risks being one more western imposition on Māori that claims to be something for all ‘ordinary New Zealanders,’ one more Tiriti breach, one more form of neo-colonialism. And there is already a rich tradition of collective decision-making in te ao Māori, of which Matike Mai is only the latest iteration. If we are to run a citizens’ assembly here, there is both an opportunity and an obligation to show we can honour the Tiriti relationship and shape a distinctly Aotearoan form of deliberation.

How might we think differently about citizens’ assemblies?

The Matike Mai report, as above, would place a citizens’ assembly on climate change within the ‘relational sphere’; and one of the report’s key recommendations is to base “the jurisdictional positioning of the relational sphere and the overarching constitution itself upon values drawn from tikanga Māori. [These constitutional models] … acknowledge tikanga as the source jurisdiction upon which they should function in their Tiriti relationship.”

One possibility, then, is that non-Māori seeking a citizens’ assembly cede control over the process to tangata whenua. This wouldn’t mean Tauiwi were not involved in or informing the process, only that those with rightful sovereignty in this country would lead it. And we’re confident that the qualities we know are essential to good western deliberation – reciprocity, equality, inclusion and reasonableness – would find close connections to Māori principles of whanaungatanga, kotahitanga, and manaakitanga. The Matike Mai hui on constitutional transformation also provide recent proof of how effective Māori-led deliberations can be.

Another option would be to create something new by bringing together elements of the western tradition of the citizens’ assembly with tikanga-based deliberation. Here, too, Māori would have a meaningful role in the way the assembly runs.

But the issue of ‘representativeness’ in a settler-colonial context remains. Hura raises a crucial point about what demographic representativeness means when the relative populations of Māori and non-Māori are a result of colonisation. If we had run an assembly in 1769, a group of 100 representative citizens would be roughly 98 Māori to 2 non-Māori. In 1858, it would be 49 to 51. In 1886, it would be 7 to 93. And today, it would be 17 Māori to 83 non-Māori. Mere demographic ‘representativeness’, among a group empowered to make decisions that affect all of us, risks reinforcing inequalities.

If we used the standard rules for citizens’ assemblies, so that the participants demographically represented the wider population, Māori would be in the minority; in this case, the assembly’s recommendations on a given issue could be put to a power-sharing body of the kind that Matike Mai envisages. This body, with 50-50 Māori/non-Māori representation, might determine how those conclusions could actually be turned into policy and implemented by the relevant communities. Deliberative and participatory forums might, in other words, sit alongside power-sharing forums.

An alternative would be to focus on parity of participation among Tiriti partners in a distinctly Aotearoan approach to what is ‘representative.’ If participants were split 50-50 Māori/non-Māori, it would be representative of the decisions that are achieved when both peoples are on an equal footing, as we contracted to be in signing Te Tiriti.

Any such forum, of course, would sit within a complex web of policies, processes and institutions, some of them operating in te ao Māori and some of them touching both worlds. We cannot sketch out exactly how all that would work – nor would we seek to. But whatever happens, we cannot simply adopt the idea of a citizens’ assembly wholesale: we have to ask what it means to do this right, here.

So even as we see immense benefits from adopting citizens’ assemblies and other such democratic innovations, we take seriously the questions about who designs them, the principles that govern them, and the ways they can represent a wider society without replicating the unjust inequalities of that society. And the potential here is enormous. If we were to run a nationwide process that both honoured our Tiriti partnerships and reflected the strengths of local approaches to deliberation – well, that would be something extraordinary indeed.

