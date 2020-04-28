Do Māori Made Easy With Me: Week five, day two

She’s not a teacher or a fluent speaker – she just wants to practise te reo Māori with you! Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first six weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy, thanks to Penguin Random House NZ.

Rātū/Tuesday

Happy level three! Today’s post is brought to you by my local cafe and the first real coffee I’ve had in four weeks. You might need to watch it on half speed.

We’re heading into the past – past tense action sentences, that is.

We’ve proven we’re experts at the present: Kei te ako mātou i te reo Māori / We are learning to reo Māori.

And the future: Ka ako mātou i te reo Māori / We will learn te reo Māori.

And now: I ako mātou i te reo Māori / We learned te reo Māori.

© This reading of Māori Made Easy was made possible with the generous support of Penguin Random House New Zealand. Buy Māori Made Easy here and at all good bookstores.

