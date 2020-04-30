Do Māori Made Easy With Me: Week five, day four

She’s not a teacher or a fluent speaker – she just wants to practise te reo Māori with you! Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first six weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy, thanks to Penguin Random House NZ.

Rāpare/Thursday

Today’s new sentence marker ‘kua’ can be a tricky one, but luckily it’s not called Māori Made Hard! Scotty M breaks it down for us nice and easy.

Now we’re at alert level three, you can buy books again! If you didn’t get the chance to buy one before lockdown, grab your copy of Māori Made Easy here and at all good bookstores. You can find all of my Māori Made Easy posts here and start from the beginning if you want!

© This reading of Māori Made Easy was made possible with the generous support of Penguin Random House New Zealand.

As well as doing this with me, you can sign up for Toro Mai and learn with real teachers! They’re free online te reo Māori and tikanga Māori lessons created by Stacey and Scotty Morrison.

Donate to The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us continue our work and cover the stories that matter. Get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you donate $80 or more over a year.

