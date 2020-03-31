Do Māori Made Easy with me: Week one, day two

Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy.

Rātū/Tuesday

We’re learning te reo Māori in lockdown, e te whānau. Today we’re practising the ‘ng’ and ‘wh’ sounds. The letter combinations ‘ng’ as in sing, and ‘wh’ pronounced like an ‘f’, are called digraphs. That’s a fancy linguistic term I’ll probably forget immediately.

Grab your copy of the book. Let’s practise.

Find the meanings of the words we just practised! Write down as many as you can remember, and use Māori Dictionary to help you find the others (and double check my answers) .

Maunga

Ngaki

Ngaro

Ngata

Ngākau

Mātanga

Ngārara

Tīrangi

Kānga

Whakarongo

Whare

Whai

Whatitiri

Whana

Whāriki

Whā

Whāwhā

Whāea

Whakahē

