Do Māori Made Easy with me: Week one, day two

Join Leonie Hayden as she works through the first four weeks of Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy.
Rātū/Tuesday
We’re learning te reo Māori in lockdown, e te whānau. Today we’re practising the ‘ng’ and ‘wh’ sounds. The letter combinations ‘ng’ as in sing, and ‘wh’ pronounced like an ‘f’, are called digraphs. That’s a fancy linguistic term I’ll probably forget immediately.
Grab your copy of the book. Let’s practise.
Find the meanings of the words we just practised! Write down as many as you can remember, and use Māori Dictionary to help you find the others (and double check my answers) .
Maunga
Ngaki
Ngaro
Ngata
Ngākau
Mātanga
Ngārara
Tīrangi
Kānga
Whakarongo
Whare
Whai
Whatitiri
Whana
Whāriki
Whā
Whāwhā
Whāea
Whakahē
Find all my other MME posts here. Get in contact if you have any questions for me or for an expert at a later date – leonie@thespinoff.co.nz / @sharkpatu on Twitter / @leonie_hayden on Instagram.
As well as doing this with me, you can sign up for Toro Mai and learn with real teachers! They’re free online te reo Māori and tikanga Māori lessons created by Stacey and Scotty Morrison.
Other online resources can be found at the bottom of this list of classes.
Buy Māori Made Easy here (e-book unavailable unfortunately!)
Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us continue our work and cover the stories that matter. Get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.
The Spinoff Weekly compiles the best stories of the week – an essential guide to modern life in New Zealand, emailed out on Monday evenings.