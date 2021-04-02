The Friday Poem: Metaphor is exhausting, by Eliana Gray

A new poem from Ōtepoti-based poet Eliana Gray.

Metaphor is exhausting

I saw these lemons on the internet

Sparkling bright mould blooming

made from beads

How quaint, I thought

To take something disgusting

and make it beautiful

So beautiful, as to almost be real

Puckered rough skin inch thick

and another inch thicker, with the

green and white usually decayed but performing

the all important task- of transformation

How quaint, I thought

To pretend to be something you’re not

and end up being that self same thing

But with a different texture

and yet

so close as to be indistinguishable

These greens and whites

beading on the puckered skin

Creating rough but pretending

not performing, their task

Putting on a damn good show

of eating, consuming, being alive

How quaint, I thought

To have the luxury

of only pretending

to rot

The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are welcome and will be open until the end of April. Please send your poems to chris@christse.co.nz.