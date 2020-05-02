In search of Erewhon: Notes from a Southern Alps adventure

Two musicians head for the hills to seek out peace, snowmelt swims and Samuel Butler’s fictional utopia, Erewhon.

Imagine a land where the unwell are treated like criminals. Perhaps now we don’t have to. Erewhon is such a place. Law breakers are tended and cared for while the sick are imprisoned. Machinery is outlawed and meat illicit. Samuel Butler’s utopian satire, first published almost 150 years ago, is especially compelling in these times, yet it has long held a fascination with local mountaineers who devour the opening chapters that read like a 19th-century adventure travelogue. Butler’s early years exploring the Southern Alps while carving out a living in Mesopotamia inspire the beginning of Erewhon. The region is now a high-country sheep station nestled in a grand hollow surrounded by mountains emerging from the Canterbury Plains. Butler’s opening passages provide an illuminating glimpse of a past when peaks and glaciers were unmapped and in many cases untrodden. Once Butler’s protagonist crosses the icy watershed and descends into Erewhon he finds a land drawn from the author’s fondness for northern Italy. This new realm feels like a hazy background landscape from a renaissance painting, all cultivated and charming. Yet our hero soon finds a society built on a different set of moral foundations.

I first read Erewhon while cycling across the Patagonian pampas in the late 90s. I’d packed 14 paperbacks for the two-month pedal from the southern tip of the continent to Santiago, halfway up Chile. Most of the books were Penguin classics collected cheaply at secondhand bookstores. Patagonia has much in common with Canterbury; indeed they would in places be hard to distinguish if uninhabited. To picture Patagonia one only needs to remember our own tussocky high country, the approaches to Aoraki dissected by long, milky green lakes backed by glaciated peaks topped with lenticular clouds. Beech forests heavy with moss clothe the west while dry windy plains spread east. Patagonia is a grander version of our Mackenzie country. The perfect place to drink in Erewhon as the tent fabric beat incessantly thanks to the endless dry nor’west wind blowing across the pampas.

Since then I’d wanted to visit Mesopotamia and see the site of Butler’s original mud-walled, tussock-thatched house, which is said to have still been standing at the beginning of the 20th century. Whatever became of the piano Butler brought in with horse and dray? My hope was to walk in to Mesopotamia after crossing the Alps from the west. The charm of this approach centres around the contrast between the west and eastern side of the main divide. You find two distinct worlds arguably inhabited by different people. The Coasters, living in an almost perpetual gloomy mist and drizzle are instantly recognisable, as are those who inhabit the bright breezy high country to the east. In spring the braided rivers weaving across these wide stony eastern valleys become difficult to ford as the winter snow begins to melt. We wanted a pass across the ranges that would drop us on the same side of the Rangitata River as Mesopotamia. This ruled out Whitcombe Pass, which Butler is thought to have visited, and nearby Butler Saddle. These spots will have to wait for another season. As Finn and I boarded our flight from Auckland to Christchurch dressed in our modest outdoor gear the steward asked if we were going home. It was an auspicious start to the journey.

The following day trumpeter extraordinaire Finn Scholes and I had our thumbs out near the roundabout on the main highway that runs through Hokitika. We were both wearing black tights. Finn sported wraparound shades. It was instructive to see how many folks were driving past with trailers full of coal for the range. Winter overhangs spring in the south. The peaks inland were still heavy with their blanket of melting snow. On the kerb it was hot. We took our sunglasses off before the cars went past. I’m not sure it helped.

Eventually we were dropped at the end of a short, grey dirt road on the banks of the Whataroa River. The steady rain now falling enhanced the feeling of entering another realm. The grand bending river, cloudy with glacial silt, rumbled past tall ancient rimu and moss-draped tōtara.

Five boggy and steamy hours later we arrived at Nolan Hut on the banks of the Perth River. Surprisingly this run-down relic of deer culling days possessed an occupant, a possum trapper taking time out from his pest control routine to catch a few more possums. He told us he wasn’t much at sewing, yet his first project was to be a possum fur coat. Distracted with these tales I boiled over Finn’s coffee and later the pasta. In the candle-lit gloom the young trapper’s eyes sparkled with kindly ambition as he imagined dazzling the West Coast locals dressed in his fur finery. We hung on his every word. Next morning the possum population was undiminished, but there were two fewer rats in the valley.