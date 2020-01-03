A new poem by Sydney poet Catherine Vidler.
apart from pink sun, sun pink from apart
apart from pink sun, apart from all-dying grass, cloud-fuzz,
brown-tinged, stretched virtual-zero, stones exposed, thirsty
cracks, dry fountains, domestic courtyards aghast, this mix,
dirty, dirtier, despair worn sharp-casual, this peculiar view,
eerie light-lurking, apricot shapes between shadows, above,
forgotten blue, smoke in nasal passages, ash-blown plateau,
gusts stained, stricken whispers, inhaled, direct or indirect,
hellish prognoses catastrophically succinct, repeat-headlines,
imploded, luminous sunset, particular filter, this alien colour,
jetties kidding themselves, high tides voluminous-grotesque,
kept up, o mute moon (why on earth should it speak). sleep
leaking steadily, perforated, fractious night, a dusty cockatoo.
morn
norm
cockatoo, dusty, a night fractious, perforated, steadily leaking
sleep. speak it (should earth, on why)? moon, mute, o up-kept
grotesque-voluminous tides, high, themselves kidding, jetties,
colour-alien, this filter, particular, sunset luminous, imploded,
headlines repeat, succinct (catastrophically) prognoses hellish,
indirect or direct, inhaled whispers-stricken, stained gusts,
plateau-blown ash, passages-nasal in smoke, blue, forgotten
above, shadows between shapes-apricot, light-lurking, eerie,
view-peculiar, this casual-sharp-worn despair-dirtier, dirty
mix, this; aghast courtyards, domestic fountains-dry, cracks
thirsty, exposed stones, zero-virtual-stretched, tinged-brown
cloud-fuzz, grass dying, all from apart, sun pink from apart.
