January 3, 2020
Photo: Catherine Vidler

apart from pink sun, sun pink from apart

Guest writer

A new poem by Sydney poet Catherine Vidler.

apart from pink sun, sun pink from apart

 

apart from pink sun, apart from all-dying grass, cloud-fuzz,

brown-tinged, stretched virtual-zero, stones exposed, thirsty

 

cracks, dry fountains, domestic courtyards aghast, this mix,

dirty, dirtier, despair worn sharp-casual, this peculiar view,

 

eerie light-lurking, apricot shapes between shadows, above,

forgotten blue, smoke in nasal passages, ash-blown plateau,

 

gusts stained, stricken whispers, inhaled, direct or indirect,

hellish prognoses catastrophically succinct, repeat-headlines,

 

imploded, luminous sunset, particular filter, this alien colour,

jetties kidding themselves, high tides voluminous-grotesque,

 

kept up, o mute moon (why on earth should it speak). sleep

leaking steadily, perforated, fractious night, a dusty cockatoo.

 

              morn

              norm

 

cockatoo, dusty, a night fractious, perforated, steadily leaking

sleep. speak it (should earth, on why)? moon, mute, o up-kept

 

grotesque-voluminous tides, high, themselves kidding, jetties,

colour-alien, this filter, particular, sunset luminous, imploded,

 

headlines repeat, succinct (catastrophically) prognoses hellish,

indirect or direct, inhaled whispers-stricken, stained gusts,

 

plateau-blown ash, passages-nasal in smoke, blue, forgotten

above, shadows between shapes-apricot, light-lurking, eerie,

 

view-peculiar, this casual-sharp-worn despair-dirtier, dirty

mix, this; aghast courtyards, domestic fountains-dry, cracks

 

thirsty, exposed stones, zero-virtual-stretched, tinged-brown

cloud-fuzz, grass dying, all from apart, sun pink from apart.

 

 

 

Submissions are welcome at thefridaypoem@gmail.com

