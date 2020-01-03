A new poem by Sydney poet Catherine Vidler.

apart from pink sun, sun pink from apart

apart from pink sun, apart from all-dying grass, cloud-fuzz,

brown-tinged, stretched virtual-zero, stones exposed, thirsty

cracks, dry fountains, domestic courtyards aghast, this mix,

dirty, dirtier, despair worn sharp-casual, this peculiar view,

eerie light-lurking, apricot shapes between shadows, above,

forgotten blue, smoke in nasal passages, ash-blown plateau,

gusts stained, stricken whispers, inhaled, direct or indirect,

hellish prognoses catastrophically succinct, repeat-headlines,

imploded, luminous sunset, particular filter, this alien colour,

jetties kidding themselves, high tides voluminous-grotesque,

kept up, o mute moon (why on earth should it speak). sleep

leaking steadily, perforated, fractious night, a dusty cockatoo.

morn

norm

cockatoo, dusty, a night fractious, perforated, steadily leaking

sleep. speak it (should earth, on why)? moon, mute, o up-kept

grotesque-voluminous tides, high, themselves kidding, jetties,

colour-alien, this filter, particular, sunset luminous, imploded,

headlines repeat, succinct (catastrophically) prognoses hellish,

indirect or direct, inhaled whispers-stricken, stained gusts,

plateau-blown ash, passages-nasal in smoke, blue, forgotten

above, shadows between shapes-apricot, light-lurking, eerie,

view-peculiar, this casual-sharp-worn despair-dirtier, dirty

mix, this; aghast courtyards, domestic fountains-dry, cracks

thirsty, exposed stones, zero-virtual-stretched, tinged-brown

cloud-fuzz, grass dying, all from apart, sun pink from apart.

