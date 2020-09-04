The Friday Poem: Hook & Cook by essa may ranapiri

A poem from essa may ranapiri’s chapbook Polemic.

Hook & Cook

as a kid I would confuse Captain Hook with

Captain Cook their names so similar

both pirates in fancy dress

one scared of a crocodile

with a clock in its mouth

the other a man who sails on our 50 cent

one a cartoon villain a warning about morality

the other a symbol of invasion so white washed

you’d be hard pressed to see the blood on his hand

I remember visiting the replica of the Endeavour as a ten year old

enthusiastic about history

varnished stunned by the ship that evoked Disney’s Peter Pan

that hand-drawn art brought to life in proper wood

but the rock of the boat in the Tauranga harbour

made me sick

the chemical warfare of infected blankets drifting down my bloodline

a line of blood

and after Hook kills Rufio (in the Robin Williams

sequel where Peter Pan has grown up)

a sword straight on through the boy’s body

just-another-indigenous-casualty

guilty-of-a-radical-imagination

Hook and Cook’s differences

become negligible

they both mean death for us

Taken from essa’s new chapbook Polemic.

