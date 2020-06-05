The Friday Poem: ‘The quickest way to trap a folktale’ by Mere Taito

a research institution gets to work

it asks us to open our mouths

we open

it lifts our tongues and prods

we sit very still

it pinches our uvulae with its forefinger and thumb

we do not gag

it pokes its head in and calls up to our nasal cavities

‘hello, is anyone up there?’

‘hello?’

we do not sneeze it out of our conscience

it holds a light into our eyes

we do not blink

a research institution collects its treasures

Mafi and Lu’s marriage

annulled in a gazebo of hard covers

Raho’s canoe

chopped and chiselled to stand like an antique spine

Moeatiktiki’s congealed birth

moulded into an impractical jacket

Kirkirsasa’s armpit tattoos

transfused into an overbearing gothic title

Tinrau’s bird

taxidermised into a pretentious Preface

Puaknifo and Mostoto’s fists

bloodied in Volume IX Footnote 8

Tiaftoto’s oyster shell

shucked in a gloating Afterword

a research institution walks out of a village

boards its white flat bread boat

scholarly clothes

the sharpest alien tool

