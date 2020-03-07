The Saturday Poem: I Loan Jeanette Fitzsimons my Pen on the Plane by Murray Edmond

A recent, previously unpublished poem by Auckland poet Murray Edmond.
I Loan Jeanette Fitzsimons my Pen on the Plane
She has important stuff to prepare.
I’m just reading Balzac.
A silly story about
falling in love:
a man hides in a woman’s bedroom
so he can watch her undress.
It’s definitely getting worse
out there
in the environment
and we’re flying in an aeroplane
for chrissake.
I want to say, “What are we doing,
Jeanette?”
but I go back to Balzac
drape myself in his wild ass’s skin
where one of the characters says about another character
“She’s more than a woman, she’s a novel” –
you get the idea.
Jeanette used to be Leader of the Green Party.
I’m a Green voter.
She starts to rummage in her bag
says to her husband she had two pens
when she set out this morning.
I realise I have two pens
I can contribute to the cause.
“Here”
I say
“use this.”
She takes the pen.
“Silly working on a plane”
she says
“better to read a novel.”
I wave my hand
in the air to indicate
something vague about choices
but I can see she
doesn’t get it
my gesture is too wobbly
to fight a cause one has to be quicker
clearer
more decisive.
Back to Balzac.
Jeanette plunges into the
briefing papers.
Out of the corner
of my eye
I can see my pen
doing its work
for the cause.
The Spinoff Review of Books is proudly brought to you by Unity Books.
The Bulletin is The Spinoff’s acclaimed daily digest of New Zealand’s most important stories, delivered directly to your inbox each morning.