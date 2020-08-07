The Friday Poem: At The Boatshed by Rhian Gallagher

A poem by Rhian Gallagher from her new collection Far-Flung.

At the Boatshed

for Sonja Mitchell

We carried the day through the door

the harbour had earned its keep

light laid its hands on each contour

the shed held abreast with the shore

spreading the waves in pleats

we carried the day through the door

tide played a rift to the floor

retreat and return, it was speaking

as light laid its hands on each contour

the reds and the greens and the blues in rapport

lines apart and meeting

we carried the day through the door

time was like something we wore

shedding, left a wide scope in its wake

the day with its openings, the door,

light laying hands on each contour.

