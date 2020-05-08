The Friday Poem: How to die by Helen Rickerby

A poem by Ockham finalist Helen Rickerby.
How to die
From here there is nowhere else to go
only a question
of the journey, the route
and the hope of meandering
through a few more summers
We say we don’t want suffering but often
given a chance, we will choose it
It all depends
on what the other choice is
Someone I trusted told me once that no one changes when they’re dying
‘You don’t become what you’re not’
And yet, we each have so many sides
how can we even say what is out of character?
My grandmother’s cousin spent the day in town, walked home
up the hill, said to his wife, ‘I feel a bit tired’
sat on his chair, took a nap
and never woke
My dad says he is not afraid
which has been a comfort, though it doesn’t mean
he didn’t fight, and he has won this round
I am not afraid because I refuse to even think of it
But the sky is so blue today
and the branches with their budding leaves
their shadows only adding to the light
In a poem of this title
you might justifiably have expected some advice
and it almost pains me to tell you
because I am full of wise advice at any hour of the day
that I must apologise
‘How to die’ appears in How to Live by Helen Rickerby (Auckland University Press, 2019), shortlisted for the Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry at the 2020 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards. Winners are announced Tuesday May 12, via YouTube.
The Friday Poem is edited by Ashleigh Young. Submissions for The Friday Poem are welcome at thefridaypoem@gmail.com
