The Friday Poem: Antarctica, by Bronte Heron

A new poem from Wellington poet Bronte Heron.

Antarctica

All I think about here is

colour, which must be proof that

things matter more when they are

scarce. We know ourselves by what

is not white: our bright orange

jackets, the green fuel bladders,

the blue tarps that cover the

machinery. The threat of

disappearance is constant

so the rule is to always

have a buddy. I stay close

to my mother while she works,

drilling deep into the ice,

white piled on top of itself.

We came as aliens to

unfold ourselves in this place,

foreign even to each other

under so many layers.

Keeping warm in this climate

is hard; we have to forget

our memories of comfort.

Cold is slow duty. We peel

ourselves off in doorways and

tend carefully to wet feet.

Evenings are spent planning

the events of tomorrow.

The ice drift creeps towards us

while we sleep in compact huts,

pushing us in increments

towards the frigid coastline.

By morning the flags that line

the camp are almost buried.

I watch them flutter from my

window like small, bright warnings.

The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are currently closed and will open again soon.