The Friday Poem: Ode to Mons Pubis, by Claudia Jardine

A new poem from Ōtautahi-based poet Claudia Jardine.
Ode to Mons Pubis
fatty tissue, edifice of overtures
joints, ligaments, bones, cartilage
dark turns to stars when I think about
the buttress of pubic symphysis
yes! paths of faery lights, yes! brambly wads
yes! tracks of calligraphic gastropods
yes! tender grasses, yes! boxed beds
clippings from a crooner’s greenhouse
topiary of the descent
one sight of the treeline and brain tells blood to bouse
erogenous zone! bumper bar!
tendons, abdominals, I know what you are!
hair-covered fat pad, fine hill for roly-polies
the best views, as we know, should be taken in slowly
but not too slowly! Byron did say that
“high mountains are a feeling”
and this mountain, though not high, feels like
a chalet, a chassis and a beacon
oh shady stoa! sloping lawn!
diving board of channel crossings!
the panache and talent of your form
absorbs all of my worries
your body, my body, round and around
the belt of Adonis ♥ the Venusian mound
and all my moth-heart das̶h̴b̷̩͎̘̄̈́ŏ̸̜͙̇͜͜͝a̴̱̐͆̒r̵̜͂̌͑̔d̵͕͇͈̣͙̎̿ ą̵͑b̸̯̌̃͌ļ̵̻̞̎ą̵̣̃̊ż̴͖̿̌ͅē̵̥
interrupt my Byron – ready the belays
The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are welcome and will be open until the end of April. Please send your poems to chris@christse.co.nz.
