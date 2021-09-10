The Friday Poem: Park, Night by Gus Goldsack

A new poem from New York-based New Zealand poet Gus Goldsack.

Park, Night

Seems we all missed a memo or two tonight

Because we’re here in the part of the park that has no lights

Once I got mugged in the park at night by five guys

Once I got blown in the park* at night by one guy

Both were within a kilometre of each other

in Auckland in 2009. That’s very far away.

In darkness I’ve clambered from the town belt caked in vomit, mud, cum

Some other things that have happened in parks at night include

counting a guy’s vertebra, losing my mind

I don’t know why this keeps coming up in poems but

The first time I got head was in a park, from Paul C

In Wellington

At dusk, which is half night

Like my hair, which is half old

And smells of ciggies up here in the Frank Kitts tower,

The young half,

I’m fifteen and my whole life is lived in parks at night

I’m seventeen and I watch Rachel A trip on park equipment and fall

And get back on her feet, again

As we run from the cops in Island Bay, again

I’m eighteen and I get a fresh start –

New city, new parks, new nights

I lean out windows over Myers with my ciggie, wave up at Sarah T

Cut through Nixon, Victoria, Basque, Western, Albert,

Sometimes linger a little where the lights don’t reach

And then I move to a city three-quarters the way around the world

Where the parks are barred and locked each night, to me an affront because

The park at night is one of the few places to find perfect pools of light

And one of the few places to step out of the light in search and service of magic.

I’m thirteen in the western suburbs and I find the fabled glow worms

In the park one night, and every night thereafter

I’m older and blazed on the western shores of Lake Taupō and one night

On a trail

I come upon glow worms and learn what

makes the lights go out

I no longer smoke but

Inky black’s still how I like the park, at night

Because I read the memo of my forefathers

Who wrote it in the park,

Together, each night,

Hot or cold or somewhere in between –

worms that stepped out of the light and into the silence

And started to glow.

*okay, cemetery

The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are currently closed and will open again later this year.