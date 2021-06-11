The Friday Poem: Best recessed wall niche ideas, by Liz Breslin

A poem from Liz Breslin’s new collection, In bed with the feminists.

the image is of a theta, a five, a plus + a three

a theta is a world, split, is love over death, is the eighth letter, is

the cracked her crypthand with h o p e

in god there is, she wrote

a theta is not to be confused

the image is of a purple heart, pulsing

it belongs to Emoji 1.0 + Unicode 6.0

it is the favicon on the Anne Lister Encoder/Decoder

it means physical attraction + it means you share a best friend on Snapchat + it means romantic love + honour + sacrifice + support + admiration for things that have relation to the colour purple + you can use it on Instagram to comment on clothes

she sends me a purple heart, pulsing

the image is of yellow wallpaper

a sunny aspect

ironically, in strips

the image is of light on bricks

a crypt, encrypt, in hope there is

you can hide things for so long

niche interests, unique interiors

you can only hide things for so long

The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are currently closed and will open again later this year.