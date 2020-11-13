The Friday Poem: Immunosuppressants by Andrea Malcolm

A new poem from Auckland poet Andrea Malcolm.

Immunosuppressants

My heart opens, my heart closes

My fist opens, my fist closes

My mouth opens, my mouth closes

My heart opens, the saga begins

My heart opens my heart closes

My first opens my fist closes

My mouth opens my mouth closes

Somewhere a song of subdued rage

My heart opens grit and nerve

my fist opens metal and blood

my mouth opens fire and ice

thirsty little wasps sipping

heart opens and closes fist

mouth opens and closes heart

fist opens and closes mouth

a song of war and elements

blood gritting veins and ice

fire and heart nerve mouth

fist closing metal heart

a song of wasps a song of pain

a song of blood mouth metal grit

a song of heart nerve sinew vein

a song of wasps and pretty jewels

FIRE AND ICE FIRE AND ICE

Author’s note: This is for all people who take medicines to stay alive. I take three different drugs to stop my immune system from attacking my heart as a foreign body including the steroid prednisone. The doses have reduced considerably since I had my operation. Side effects I’ve experienced include burning sensation in the feet, chills and shivering, swollen face, agitation, tremors, nausea, diarrhoea, anaemia and kidney disease. Ongoing, the major side effect is increased susceptibility to illnesses including cancer. But I’m happy to be alive!!

