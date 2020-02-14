The Friday Poem: Insulation by James Brown

A new poem by Island Bay poet James Brown.

Insulation

My barber says that people no longer

being able to afford houses

is a no-brainer opportunity.

He turns on the tele.

Cue the leafy suburbs. Cue the dawn chorus.

The tent of realty is specially crafted

to respond to inequity. Its breathable fabric

repels applicants arriving by bus

while allowing bond plus four weeks rent

to flow out unchallenged.

I could go on about this, but I don’t want to

ruffle feathers, so I just mumble how

buying a second house and renting it out

is a bit like dismantling a tree twig by twig

to build yourself a giant nest.

What’s going to happen to all the baby birds,

especially our natives?

I don’t know if I say this or think it

in the voice of someone from Forest & Bird

or my barber says it facetiously.

The voices in my head get muddled

with the voices in the world. Someone waiting says

Dawn Chorus and the Leafy Suburbs

is a drag act. Someone else waiting says

you know what’s beneath those

Supremes’ dance moves and spangly dresses?

The usual suspects. Wink wink. Someone waiting says

you know what’d solve the housing crisis?

Triangle rooms. My barber says

to stop the whining

put bananas in the diff.

No charge for the advice.

It’s about Kiwis helping Kiwis.

He preens grey nodding heads

and sweeps up their locks

for the birds. That’s a dead end,

if ever I heard one.

The Friday Poem is edited by Ashleigh Young. Submissions are welcome at thefridaypoem@gmail.com

