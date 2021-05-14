The Friday Poem: what the fuck is an Ockham, by Dominic Hoey

A new poem from poet and novelist Dominic Hoey.

what the fuck is an Ockham

landing in Christchurch

no ones wearing masks

my friend messages me

“wanna get dinner?”

I’m at a writers festival

“bullshit, you can’t even spell”

sharing a hotel room with Mohamed

he prays in the corner

while I sext this married woman

who thinks I am my poetry

“I’m so hard thinking about all the ways I’m going to disappoint you”

always I wanted to be a writer

like in the movies

like in books

but I got cat fished

cos they don’t tell you

about infinite grant applications

and being condescended to by people

who have never been punched in the face

and every time I check my phone

publishers have sent photos

of themselves

burning my manuscripts

after I got nominated for an ockham

I told my friends

and they had questions

“what the fuck is an ockham?”

“there’s awards for books?”

“what do you win, a book voucher?”

Mo gets invited to all the fancy events

cos he owns a shirt

and a story

that’s beautiful and fierce

like watching lightning from a distance

I tag along and stand at the back eating grapes

thinking I should talk to these people

they’re probably important in someway

but at these events

I am always 8 years old in remedial reading

I am always at the WINZ office begging for a food grant

I am always catching the bus in winter to stay warm

you never truly transcend your past

just forever rewrite it with the edges shaved down

first time on stage since lockdown

I remember this is what I’m meant to be doing

the married woman tells me I’m lucky

most people never find out

part of me wonders

if we’re better off not reducing ourselves

to party tricks and popularity contests

but then I remember

the cancer of having a boss

I visit Ben Brown in Lyttelton

we make plans

and talk books

outside his window

ships nestle against the dock

strange to think there’s still a world out there

past where the sea and sky touch

Me and Hester

Uber to Tusiata’s book launch

stumble in backstage

but everything works out

in its way

Tusiata stands on stage

and we fall silent

like shooting stars

her light blankets us all

comforting

soon the night falls in on itself

I am naked

holding someone

but it’s not you

and all that frenzied magic

gets replaced with a cheap sadness

return to the hotel room drunk

wake up Mohamed ranting about cats

before drowning

in a violent sleep

on my flight home

no one’s wearing masks

when we land I turn my phone on

one community case of COVID in Christchurch

