The Friday Poem: passport to the seasons by E Wen Wong

A new poem from Christchurch poet and environmental activist E Wen Wong.

passport to the seasons

leaves

f

a

l

l

crisp

like coconut husks, fraying

threads of winter’s snow.

the hairs of the pōhutukawa stand on their necks

doused in a chilli seeds

they hang

like red alfalfa sprouts

on an avocado candle

gazing into mirror

presidential blue

reflecting

charcoal pencil

over your oak skin

you are a painter’s peccant palette

bitter on a walnut floor

burnt

swirls

of airport

traffic

like seasons, two fingerprints lost

in travel. in this city we are ruffled doormats

trees

rounding imperfections

inequalities unsolved.

questions the mockery of unison accents just sitting

on the edge

of our teeth.

