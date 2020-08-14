The Friday Poem: passport to the seasons by E Wen Wong

A new poem from Christchurch poet and environmental activist E Wen Wong.
passport to the seasons
leaves
f
a
l
l
crisp
like coconut husks, fraying
threads of winter’s snow.
the hairs of the pōhutukawa stand on their necks
doused in a chilli seeds
they hang
like red alfalfa sprouts
on an avocado candle
gazing into mirror
presidential blue
reflecting
charcoal pencil
over your oak skin
you are a painter’s peccant palette
bitter on a walnut floor
burnt
swirls
of airport
traffic
like seasons, two fingerprints lost
in travel. in this city we are ruffled doormats
trees
rounding imperfections
inequalities unsolved.
questions the mockery of unison accents just sitting
on the edge
of our teeth.
