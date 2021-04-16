The Friday Poem: And before that we were stars, by Mohamed Hassan

A poem from Mohamed Hassan’s Ockham-shortlisted collection National Anthem.

And before that we were stars

Can you please look at this poem

and tell me if it’s good?

it’s for my fiancé she’s really far away

I want to say how I feel

but my English is limited, can you read it?

she works retail most nights

closes up shop late and I can’t study anymore

since my mother moved back to Yemen

I am working six days a week driving buses

I want to make her feel special, you know?

she’ll be here in two months

and we’ve been stretching words like this

four years making bridges out of paper

folded like passports

like sailboats

floating into the sky

have you ever tried to fold

your heart into an envelope?

she’s got a green card and works most days

and lives in North Carolina

we skype and I read her poems

the sentences crack her eyes whisper

you’re a poet you believe in eternal love right?

last night she was here

we didn’t sleep crying

the travel document they gave her

at the border is expiring

are they going to let her back in?

they won’t let us stay in New Zealand

she has no passport

will they let me into America?

we were born in different refugee camps

but walk past the train tracks

in Morningside and remember the same smell

the curtain air the turquoise governments

perched on our shoulders waiting

does that count as a visa?

can you build a house out of love

if there is no soil?

but what if we never do?

National Anthem (Dead Bird Books) is a finalist for the Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards. The winners will be announced on May 12.

