The Friday Poem: The Word Event, by Nicholas Wright

A new poem by University of Canterbury lecturer Nicholas Wright.

The Word Event

On such a day and at a time like this

the poets gathered and sat on stage

and as they appended their diaried thoughts

the horse appeared, baroque and absolute.

Across the stage the naked horse drew

a carriage metalled with pipes; the poets quit,

stretched withering hands for cart rhythm

and pipe became the stage with song.

The horse, declining, drew beyond

the memorial lawns, the festival

sculptures, past the celebrated gardens

and entered the river; its vehicle

absolved, it became a decoupled thing.

The water rose to float the pipes, to reed

their stops; in the darkening soon the white horse sank

still drawing, ears proud, nostrils still pulling

and pushing, an eye swimming out of view.

On nothing did the horse depend.

The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are currently closed and will open again later this year.