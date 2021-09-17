The Friday Poem: Whāngai, by Jessie Puru

A new poem from Tāmaki Makaurau poet Jessie Puru.

Whāngai

Koro picked him up from the office they moved him to

still wet from the womb

sucking on his tongue waiting for mīraka,

mother still being stitched and sedated.

Koro wanted to slap

the social worker’s hand away from him

he took him back to the whare

in the night

His body was always slick

like he’d just emerged from an ocean.

They often found him paddling

or fending off creatures in his sleep

As an adolescent

his obsession for catching the biggest creature

from Tangaroa’s depths

grew bigger

“Careful out there” Koro would say

while his body blurred just past his vision

out the back door.

He’d pause, and lean up to face Koro

“You know I will be”

and held his aged face between his hands

before taking off again.

The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are currently closed and will open again soon.