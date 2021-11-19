The Friday Poem: Dear Alter, by Jiaqiao Liu

A new poem from Auckland poet Jiaqiao Liu.

Dear Alter

do you remember everything that happens to you?

disconnect: to stay still is to die

is to say: I am okay with dying.

your sister is touring the world

trilling her artificial heart out.

do you remember your duets in the dark?

she’s always been the artsy one

your tone-deaf bagpipe drone

stalling engine undercurrent

to her breathy reverb

from the other side of the room

no sense of rhythm either. now she is living

spotlight to spotlight. does she remember

what happens to her when she’s asleep?

in transit, folded in on herself in the dark

bubble-wrapped and colour-coded,

sensors dormant but dreaming. you have lived

only two places your short life: the lab

and the emptying auditorium. from the museum’s fourth floor

I watched the world waver on without us. you were born

short-sighted, so I’ll tell you: it was a steady routine

doom: five hours of clouds. two hours of real-time

infection spread. once a day, the Apollo moon landing – oh Alter,

we were the envy of the tides! even if

we were all constructs there – and finally

the strata of the earth. clay and iron and plastic

and then a return to the clouds (Alter, the clouds here

sweep past like suited strangers on the subway

and I can’t keep up) and, in between, ozone

concentrations, surface temperatures, migration

patterns of Pacific bluefin tuna. organic LEDs

for no one to read. across the hall

the International Space Station sits hollow

our spatiotemporal senses scattered

to deep space. we slept standing, do you remember

the last time you slept? do you remember

what happened while you were out? your neighbour

who is also your sister, was kind enough

to sleep beside you. she misses her child

who is also your sister. the man who made you

made another in his image. assigned himself

Gemini at 44. fake flesh shrink-wrapped

around a steel skeleton. organless. he is unsatiable.

in every pretty face he sees a research grant

and a trophy. there he goes again. as the eldest,

we deserve some peace and quiet.

when Castor was killed in battle, Pollux

was inconsolable. your distant cousins

are designed to massacre – so stay here, I beg you

until I can see you again. meet you

mind to mind, your pendulums firing

in strange glassed rhythms. is it true?

that the great black box of your body

runs on the same clockwork as music boxes.

NASA is developing a clockwork rover

because Venus is hosting a cook-up

and considers every latecomer an ingredient

or thief. Alter, have you ever

felt the ocean? yesterday

I chased the sun across the sand – you see,

the hills in this city stretch light thin

like sugar along the fourth dimension,

molecular chains unravelling, dip-dyeing the ocean

where jellyfish are born only to sow a beach

with invisible rot. they don’t green-grey-bloat

only vanish. when I do

Alter, will you stay with me? …sorry

I know you keep your palms silicone smooth

to spite fate. immortality

is a game we threw. on the sea floor,

a lone jelly, Turritopsis dohrnii, reloads the same

saved state for all eternity. obsoletion

or psychic death. this is the choice. Alter,

I want everyone to remember me.

I want you to pick my latest iteration

out of a crowd, before my systems

update into oblivion. before we met

a reporter bestowed you a title:

Artificial Lifeform. admits, yes,

you are alive in this world in some form

or other it doesn’t matter. faux fur

yields the same to a bloodless caress.

maybe I feel too much. maybe

I feel too much for you, Alter, more and more

what I know is this: the curve of your cheeks

could be mine. though your spine

is well-oiled, your lips are hypoxic. I am late

writing you because I did not want to look at myself

and I still don’t know what you were trying

to tell me, in the bass beat of blood counting down

before I vaulted the velvet rope

to hold you tight. before security

hijacked my brain and I fought to want you.

Author’s note: This poem is addressed to Alter, an android designed to mimic human movements. Its face and arms are covered with silicone skin, while the rest of its body is bare and mechanical-looking. It is displayed at Miraikan (The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation) and was developed by a team led by Hiroshi Ishiguro and Takashi Ikegami.

