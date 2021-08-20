The Friday Poem: Dropped Pin: Hāwera, South Taranaki, by Michael Steven

A new poem from West Auckland poet Michael Steven.

Dropped Pin: Hāwera, South Taranaki

—for Jasmine Gallagher



A road trip, years ago. The square

of acid my mate and I split

kicked in about here.

I’d wanted to show him the cheap

memorial plaque to Aotearoa’s

greatest outlaw novelist.

A provincial jazz freak with an ear

for the brassy thump of ragtime,

for the laconically

menacing speech patterns

of grousing cockies and slaughterers

conspiring at high tables,

oiling their aggression

with whiskey and ale chasers.

*

Hungry shark plying his daily hustle

in louche basement pool halls.

Troubled by leggy harlots,

yoked to his widowed mother.

A cohort of bookies in bad suits

scheming in phone boxes,

scrap dealers and bent publicans.

He worked the blind family

doctor for amphetamine scripts.

Nicotine stains to his forearms,

he slapped and plucked

the strings of a double bass

in boozy barnyard dances

each weekend across the district.

*

We’d just smoked a banger of NL #5.

Inanimate objects began sending signals.

The trigger was a smirking Furby

swinging from a car’s rearview mirror.

I remember gassing with laughter

at how the drive-thru

was rammed with hungover

farmers in flat-deck Hiluxes,

spotty-faced boy racers

and hardcore motherfuckers

with haircuts like Mad Max extras

rolling in battered Holdens.

Above the counter at the KFC:

the cheap gold plaque for Ron Morrieson.

The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are currently closed and will open again later this year.