The Friday Poem: In response to The Last Mastodon chapbook by Christina Olson, by Whina Pomana

A new poem by poet, designer, artist, and musician Whina Pomana.

In response to The Last Mastodon chapbook by Christina Olson

So much about the treatment of dead things

And incorrect assemblies

They built a parking lot on top of Sally Hemings and—

The casual disrespect white people have for death that doesn’t look like them

And life that doesn’t look like them

I lack a fundamental understanding of the concept of land ownership

Because you cannot own a living thing

Christina Olson taught me about dead things, mastodons, connections, claims of ownership over the living, over long dead bones

Thomas Jefferson owned Sally & 600 other human beings

More than half the population of the town where I grew up

My ancestors were stolen

Some are in museums

Others were forced to live in caves and build the town where I live now

We treat the rare with reverence

Sonder stopping at humans or death

Is how we get drawers full of ancient uncatalogued horse bones

I imagine they are organised by type

For ease of storage

Rather than by horse

We bore easily, group like lives together

I know Jefferson’s and Sally Hemings’ names I am still missing those six hundred

I can name James Cook but not my great great aunt who slept with him

There are ways to manage grief

There is no cure, yet

