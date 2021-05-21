The Friday Poem: The Cry, by Nikki-Lee Birdsey

A new poem from Wellington-based poet Nikki-Lee Birdsey.

The Cry

I sit outside Chung Hing Panel Ltd,

he’s numbered the parking spaces

in hand-drawn paint. I’m sitting in

4, the lines and numbers like hopscotch.

They rearrange themselves as I think

more.

I rely less + less on my connectivity

to the real. 4 is the number

of this year,

4 is the number of more

import right now. I hear the sea

somewhere.

Maybe you came here

for the gray wind on your face,

the reminder of unsick air.

The gulls in this city cry like humans

before rain, they say go indoors dumb girl!

As one gull pecks violently at a severed

pigeon’s wing on the roof of Chung Hing

Panel. I listen to gulls more now

than I listen to people over 50.

You ask me for a pronoun

for my past. I say look at the

world you made mum and dad.

When you ask me

who I am I give you no thing

you can define. I’m just a rhyme,

a scrappy choice of words

with no parents.

They say I’m naive,

I’m a cynic at core, I say

let the softening current take me

away from the hardening shore.

