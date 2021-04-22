The Australian Poem: Uncovered, by Omar Sakr

Australia Week: A poem by Sydney poet Omar Sakr.

To mark the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, The Spinoff is casting an eye across the ditch all week – read our Australia Week content here.

Uncovered

The train shivers my body over the rails.

Whole swathes of country become unseen.

I imagine the land breathing a sigh of relief

when, at last, I am closed into a box called

home or resting place or vacancy. To be

perceived is such demanding work. We

enter midnight languor. The leather seat

beside mine holds a woman for a time

and then doesn’t. I was warned about this,

not to touch the absence. It will be filled

by another kind of warmth if left alone.

The train occasionally whispers such things.

I write my father’s name on the window,

and it, too, fades. Through the smear

I return to witness: the night makes love

to dirt, to river and pond, copse and corpse.

The moon rises and falls with the song.

I cover the longest leagues in darkness

with strangers all marked for different

departures. I miss them, the unwashed

and overly perfumed, and then I don’t.

The city nears, a bright and fearful beast.

I can smell its breath from here. The city

wants to be known, more than anything.

I look away. There are too many eyes,

a surplus of stars, real and false, all abuzz

claiming that I, yes you, can be the centre

of a universe. I was once, and now I’m not.

The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse.