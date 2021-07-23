The Friday Poem: End Papers, by Mitch Marks

A poem by Melbourne-based writer and publisher Mitch Marks.

End papers

When I write my novel, which all of you are in

I’ll write it in the morning while my wounds are wide

Tonguing them to bring the sting to the skin’s surface

I’ll string it around my wrists and throat

Tight like nerves when I’m about to go to the pub in daylight

And someone I love is there

Or someone I hate

So tight it makes my fingers tingle

I’ll write it at night, wine-drunk and stoned

Thirsty, loose limbs lolling around in the heat

So I don’t burn those bridges straight away

I’ll set them alight in clever chapters instead

When you read it you all burn slow and low

The sparks remind you of when we met

The heat gets serious just like that one time

You’re caught, flames licking at the hem of your shorts

And suddenly there’s a brilliant bonfire of me inside you again

How did I put this out?

The question on all of your lips

‘End Papers’ originally appeared in a self-published photo zine by Petey Dammit and Mitch Marks for the Metropolis Bookstore Photo Zine Fair (2021).

The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are currently closed and will open again later this year.