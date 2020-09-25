The Friday Poem: Shark and Leg by James McNaughton

A new poem from novelist and poet James McNaughton.
Shark and Leg
Seventeen years already of making the bed together,
husband and wife.
They say you never step in the same river twice
and that change is the only constant
in life, and truly
the linen has changed, the beds, rooms, countries, the times
our very lives!
but you could be forgiven
for thinking
that routine was another kind of constant,
such as the things we say
across the daily sheets being tucked
into shape:
your demands for more
precision, my groveling
apologies spiked with pleas
for rusticity
are like the cocked pie
in slapstick
that still, somehow, brings a smile.
But there’s no throwing a custard one
in time’s stern dial
as it marches to the industrial beat
of seconds, minutes, hours.
No stopping the passing
of seasons ephemeral,
nor
sigh
significant milestones
such as today’s discovery
of a shark and a leg
between the sheets
at the bottom of the bed.
Our son is ten
but not for much longer
and never again.
