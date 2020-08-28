The Friday Poem: How to Be Happy Though Human by Kate Camp

A new poem by Kate Camp.
How to Be Happy Though Human
From the Circle there was a man we couldn’t see just his fingers held out for emphasis
like the hands of a preacher or a primary school teacher.
Before that we had been at the film where three people taxidermied a baby zebra
caught in the moment of standing for the first time.
I go back to the wings of the stage of my school’s assembly hall. Smell of dust and
afternoons. We are hiding from folk dancing, which we love.
And I go back to Saturday we dance with other people other people’s
children, create community with physics.
Memory is a kind of mourning. We take each other’s hands as if they
were made for that and we form a circle.
Taken from How to Be Happy Though Human: New and Selected Poems (Victoria University Press, 2020).
