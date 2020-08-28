The Friday Poem: How to Be Happy Though Human by Kate Camp

A new poem by Kate Camp.

How to Be Happy Though Human

From the Circle there was a man we couldn’t see just his fingers held out for emphasis

like the hands of a preacher or a primary school teacher.

Before that we had been at the film where three people taxidermied a baby zebra

caught in the moment of standing for the first time.

I go back to the wings of the stage of my school’s assembly hall. Smell of dust and

afternoons. We are hiding from folk dancing, which we love.

And I go back to Saturday we dance with other people other people’s

children, create community with physics.

Memory is a kind of mourning. We take each other’s hands as if they

were made for that and we form a circle.

Taken from How to Be Happy Though Human: New and Selected Poems (Victoria University Press, 2020).

Submissions to the Friday Poem are welcome and will be open until the end of September. Please send your poems to chris@christse.co.nz.