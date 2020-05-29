The Friday Poem: Dig deep! by Joanna Cho

A new poem by Wellington writer Joanna Cho.
Dig deep!
I have to write a poem
but I’m finding it quite hard
so I call Jos and he says
‘Dig deep!’
He is driving back from basketball
in Palmy, where he trains three times a week.
I say ‘I just wanted to run some ideas by you’
and he says ‘You know Jo, it’s a game of inches’
and I go ‘Huh?’
Picture him, drinking
a large bottle of protein shake
in an old Corolla, on the open road,
at night.
I proceed: ‘I’m not sure if the voice is mine’ and he says
‘Trust in the process. It’s a long game, you’ve got
plenty of time’ so I go
‘Yeah but musically it’s not working’ and
he adds ‘Have you been studying the
plays Coach sent us?’ and I hold
the phone
a little away from my ear,
look at it disbelievingly, then place it back.
I try again: ‘Do you think writing about making dumplings
in conjunction with an inability to communicate well
is a cliché?’
He is excited now. ‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard!’
I say ‘I am working hard! I just wanted to run some ideas by you
because I am feeling stuck’
and he says ‘Find your second wind, Jo. Are you getting
enough electrolytes?
You can’t get by on just fitness, not at this level, it’s about practise,
there’s not much more to it.’
I wonder if he knows
who he’s talking to, so I say
‘Er’
but he must think I’ve said something else
because he goes
‘Teamwork makes the dream work!’
