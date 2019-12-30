What you bought in 2019: Unity’s best-selling books of the year

The only published and available best-selling indie book chart in New Zealand is the top 10 sales list recorded every week at Unity Books’ stores in High St, Auckland, and Willis St, Wellington.

These lists cover the entire year to Christmas Eve.

AUCKLAND

1 The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson (MacMillan, $35)

2 Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney (Faber & Faber, $23)

3 Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari (Vintage, $30)

4 Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover (Windmill Books, $28)

5 A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Windmill Books, $26)

6 Normal People by Sally Rooney (Faber & Faber, $23)

7 The Testaments by Margaret Atwood (Chatto & Windus, $48)

8 The New Zealand Wars: Ngā Pakanga o Aotearoa by Vincent O’Malley (Bridget Williams Books, $40)

9 Simple by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ebury Press, $65)

10 Auckland Architecture: A Walking Guide by John Walsh & Patrick Reynolds (Massey University Press, $20)

WELLINGTON

1 We Are Here: An Atlas Of Aotearoa by Chris McDowall & Tim Denee (Massey University Press, $70)

2 The New Zealand Wars: Ngā Pakanga o Aotearoa by Vincent O’Malley (Bridget Williams Books, $40 )

3 Te Tiriti o Waitangi: The Treaty of Waitangi by Toby Morris with Ross Calman, Mark Derby, and Piripi Walker (Lift Education, $20)

4 The Testaments by Margaret Atwood (Chatto & Windus, $48)

5 Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Penguin Books $40)

6 No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference by Greta Thunberg (Penguin, $8)

7 A Mistake by Carl Shuker (Victoria University Press, $30)

8 The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson (Doubleday UK, $55)

9 Three Women by Lisa Taddeo (Bloomsbury, $35)

10 Normal People by Sally Rooney (Faber & Faber, $23)

CHILDREN’S TOP 10 (LITTLE UNITY, AUCKLAND)

1 No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference by Greta Thunberg (Penguin, $8, all ages)

2 Te Tiriti o Waitangi: The Treaty of Waitangi by Toby Morris with Ross Calman, Mark Derby, and Piripi Walker (Lift Education, $20, 8+)

3 Maui & Other Legends: 8 Classic Tales of Aotearoa by Peter Gossage (Penguin, $40, all ages)

4 Lizard’s Tale by Weng Wai Chan (Text Publishing, $21, 9-13)

5 The Bomb by Sacha Cotter & Josh Morgan (Huia, $23, 5+)

6 The Little Prince Antoine De Saint-Exupery (Collector’s Library, $17, 10+)

7 My First Words in Māori by Stacey Morrison with Ali Teo and John O’Reilly (Puffin, $20, 5+)

8 ABC What Can She Be? Girls Can Be Anything They Want to Be, from A to Z by Jessie Ford et al (Walter T Foster, $23, 0-5)

9 The Book of Dust: The Secret Commonwealth by Philip Pullman (Penguin Random House, $35, 11+)

10 I Am Jellyfish by Ruth Paul (Puffin NZ, $20, 2-6)

CHILDREN’S TOP 10 (WELLINGTON)

1 No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference by Greta Thunberg (Penguin, $8, all ages)

2 The Book of Dust: The Secret Commonwealth by Philip Pullman (Penguin Random House, $35, 11+)

3 The Little Ghost Who Lost Her Boo! by Elaine Bickell & Raymond McGrath (Scholastic, $19, 5+)

4 Oh The Places You’ll Go! by Dr Seuss (Harper Collins, PB $13, 3+)

5 The Mapmakers’ Race by Eirlys Hunter (Gecko Press, $25, 8-12)

6 The Bomb by Sacha Cotter & Josh Morgan (Huia, $23, 5+)

7 Animals of Aotearoa by Gillian Candler & Ned Barraud (Potton & Burton NZ, $35, all ages)

8 Wildlife of Aotearoa by Gavin Bishop (Puffin, $40, all ages)

9 The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage by Philip Pullman (Penguin Random House, $35, 11+)

10 The Adventures of Tupaia by Courtney Sina Meredith & Mat Tait (Allen & Unwin, $35, 10+)

