Live updates, October 10: Race for vaccinations on eve of alert level calls

7am: The day ahead

There is no press conference on the schedule at this point. We’re expecting the latest Covid-19 case numbers and vaccination updates in a media release at 1pm or so.

Jacinda Ardern is continuing today her whistlestop vaccination tour, before returning to Wellington ahead of tomorrow’s cabinet meeting where decisions will be made on alert levels for a country currently chopped into three bits of level three and the rest in level two. To be more specific:

Northland is now in level three. Ministers decided to put the region into lockdown after a positive test from someone who had visited using falsified documents, together with another person who has evaded authorities. The pair journeyed from Auckland to Whangārei and on to Paihia; the positive case has not been cooperative in dealings with contact tracers.

Parts of Waikato are in level three. The northwest of the region, including Waitomo district, Hamilton city and Hamilton airport, are in lockdown following a string of positive tests.

Auckland is in level three, too, but: Despite being the fountainhead of the delta outbreak, the country’s biggest population centre has fewer restrictions that the short-sharp-level-three territories above and below. Auckland is in level three, step one.

Yesterday’s headlines

There were 34 new community cases of Covid-19, including three in Waikato. Of those, 11 were not as of 1pm linked. A good day for vaccinations, with 85,757 in total, the vast majority second doses.

A positive case in Bay of Plenty was reported last night by the Ministry of Health. It’s judged low risk at this point, as the person, who was in the process of moving from Pukekohe to an area near Katikati, was double-vaxed and tested regularly.

Winston Peters made a bunch of allegations on Newshub Nation about the case that travelled to Northland, whose actions have led to the region being thrown into lockdown. The assertions by the former deputy prime minister sounded to me a lot like a person scrolling through a welter of cooked gossip on Facebook and shouting, “Have you seen this shit??!” to someone in the next room. But we’ll no doubt find out more before long.

A snapshot of Aotearoa versus Covid is in the three charts below. You can view more visualisations that tell the story here.